Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases $40,043.68 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

