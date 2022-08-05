bZx Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341.00 (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $27.38 million and $341.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.56 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065405 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,403,731 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network.

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

