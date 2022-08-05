Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $1,725.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,785.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $67.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,374.22. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,317.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,375.74. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 67.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

