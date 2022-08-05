Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

