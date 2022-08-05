California Resources Co. (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 9,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. California Resources has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

