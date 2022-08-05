California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

