Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells $291,550.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.81. 369,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,847. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.