Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,357,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Calix by 125.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

