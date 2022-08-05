Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. 96,320 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

