Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 946 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

PODD stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.