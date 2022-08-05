Camden Capital LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ingredion by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

