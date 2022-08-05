Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.