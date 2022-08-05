Camden Capital LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP opened at $99.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

