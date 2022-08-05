Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

