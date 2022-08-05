Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 25,552 shares.The stock last traded at $44.80 and had previously closed at $44.23.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $659.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

