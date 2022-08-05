Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 93.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.
Camping World Stock Performance
NYSE CWH traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 1,228,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.
Insider Transactions at Camping World
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 69.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 38.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
