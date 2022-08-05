Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

