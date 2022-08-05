Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $25.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $12,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.



