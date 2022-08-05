Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after buying an additional 822,964 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 41,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

