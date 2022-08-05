Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 6.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 1.35% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,259,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.42. 54,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

