Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

