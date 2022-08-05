Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.