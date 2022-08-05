Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 18,459 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8,585.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 12,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,602. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.