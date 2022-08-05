Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVW stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.