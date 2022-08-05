Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. 23,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,530. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

