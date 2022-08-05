Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,896. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

