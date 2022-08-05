Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $207.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

