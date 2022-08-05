Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 81,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $53.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.