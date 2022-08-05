Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 4,827 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

