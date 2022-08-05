Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.40. 35,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.39 and its 200-day moving average is $561.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

