Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

