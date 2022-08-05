Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

