Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 309,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,919,380. The company has a market cap of $277.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

