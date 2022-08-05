Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.94. 76,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.