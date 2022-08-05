Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.