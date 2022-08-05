Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,742. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.