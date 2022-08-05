Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,028. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

