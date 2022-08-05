Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,042.76

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,042.76 ($61.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,130 ($62.86). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,120 ($62.74), with a volume of 57,377 shares changing hands.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,042.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,072.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,296.20.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.
