Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 12,538 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.