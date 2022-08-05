Capital Square LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 53.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.23. 168,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

