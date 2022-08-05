CargoX Price Reaches $0.0856 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $89,921.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

