Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($175.26) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($221.65) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($160.82) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

AFX stock traded up €1.40 ($1.44) during trading on Friday, hitting €141.40 ($145.77). The company had a trading volume of 83,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €123.73 and a 200 day moving average of €130.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €104.55 ($107.78) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($208.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

