Caroline Sullivan Sells 326 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCO traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 482,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

