Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

