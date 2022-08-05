Carr’s Group’s (CARR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 133 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.50. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

