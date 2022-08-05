Carr’s Group’s (CARR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Carr’s Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CARR opened at GBX 133 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.50. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
