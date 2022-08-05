Cartesi Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $106.85 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00626015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cartesi Coin Profile
Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 604,180,870 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
