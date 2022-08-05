Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $9.93. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 42,952 shares traded.

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $49,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.