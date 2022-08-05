Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $33.54

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $36.25. Carvana shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 342,432 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Carvana Stock Up 36.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

