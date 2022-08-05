Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of CZOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.49. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,440,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

