CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

